Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

RCKT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.08.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,358,000 after purchasing an additional 71,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 56,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,305,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 158,710 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,004,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

