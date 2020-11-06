Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $220.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROKU. ValuEngine raised Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Roku from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.00.

ROKU stock opened at $225.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.66. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $239.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,989,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $1,488,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $14,265,448.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,317 shares of company stock worth $55,237,613 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 225.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Roku by 70.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

