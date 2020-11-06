Rosenblatt Securities Trims Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Target Price to $9.00

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its price target reduced by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAOI. Northland Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.93 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 7,788 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $89,250.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,341.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 13,500 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $191,430.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,288 shares of company stock worth $292,420 in the last three months. 7.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 63,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.