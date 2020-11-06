Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$32.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.17.

TSE SNC opened at C$19.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -6.06. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$34.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s payout ratio is -2.52%.

In other news, Director Zine Edine Smati purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.43 per share, with a total value of C$65,964.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,758.84.

About SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

