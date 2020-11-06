Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.57 ($51.26).

Shares of BNP opened at €33.88 ($39.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.42. BNP Paribas SA has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

