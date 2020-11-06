Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.65.

RUTH opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $414.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.17 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

