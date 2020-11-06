RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (FRA:RWE) Given a €36.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (FRA:RWE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.50 ($44.12) target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €39.50 ($46.47) price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €35.69 ($41.99).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) stock opened at €34.22 ($40.26) on Monday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.39). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.10.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

