Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) to Issue $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average of $74.69. Safety Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.97 per share, with a total value of $1,079,104.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.58 per share, with a total value of $71,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

