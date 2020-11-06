Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $8.17 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,726 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 17.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,256 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 31,606 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 180,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,534,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.