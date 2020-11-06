Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) a €32.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EVK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.67 ($30.20).

EVK stock opened at €21.74 ($25.58) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries AG has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business’s 50-day moving average is €22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.10.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

