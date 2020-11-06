Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €73.00 Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.19 ($83.75).

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €43.80 ($51.52) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($145.67). The business’s 50 day moving average is €47.44 and its 200-day moving average is €57.25.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

