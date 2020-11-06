SciPlay Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,032 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,403% compared to the average daily volume of 58 put options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SciPlay by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SciPlay by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SciPlay by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $970,000. 16.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

