Scotiabank Cuts SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to $38.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNCAF. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

SNCAF opened at $14.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

