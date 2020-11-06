Serco Group (LON:SRP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRP. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 178.38 ($2.33).

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 107.40 ($1.40) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 137.96. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24).

In related news, insider Dame Sue Owen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £13,900 ($18,160.44).

Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

