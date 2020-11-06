Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SJR.B. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays set a C$27.00 price target on Shaw Communications and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of SJR.B stock opened at C$22.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.41. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$17.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 91.15%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

