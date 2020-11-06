Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 200.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $141.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

