Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConvaTec Group to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 206 ($2.69).

CTEC opened at GBX 193.80 ($2.53) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 181.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 194.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 142.40 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 160.33.

In other news, insider Karim Bitar sold 529,782 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.36), for a total transaction of £958,905.42 ($1,252,816.07). Also, insider Heather Mason purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,868.83).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

