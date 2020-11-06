Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

HUW stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 million and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 97.95. Helios Underwriting Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.84 ($1.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Get Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) alerts:

Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.55) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.