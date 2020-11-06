Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.26 ($49.71).

Get Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) alerts:

SHL opened at €38.32 ($45.08) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers AG has a twelve month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a twelve month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.