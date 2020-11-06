Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SOT.UN opened at C$3.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.06. The stock has a market cap of $247.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$6.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is 101.16%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

