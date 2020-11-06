SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.17.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) alerts:

Shares of SNC opened at C$19.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.45. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$34.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s payout ratio is -2.52%.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) news, Director Zine Edine Smati purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,964.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at C$91,758.84.

About SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.