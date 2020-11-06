SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$31.50 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its target price reduced by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SNC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.17.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) alerts:

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) stock opened at C$19.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.06. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$34.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -2.52%.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) news, Director Zine Edine Smati purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,964.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.