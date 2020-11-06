SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at National Bank Financial

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.17.

SNC opened at C$19.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$34.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -2.52%.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) news, Director Zine Edine Smati acquired 2,941 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,964.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

