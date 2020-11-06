SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) PT Lowered to C$30.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNC. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Laurentian raised SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.17.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) alerts:

TSE SNC opened at C$19.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$34.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -2.52%.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) news, Director Zine Edine Smati bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,964.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,758.84.

About SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.