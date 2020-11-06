SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given New $31.00 Price Target at TD Securities

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

