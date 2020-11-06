Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPLK. Raymond James raised their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.08.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK opened at $208.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $179,632.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,470,064.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 59.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 201,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 79.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Splunk by 12.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,281 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Splunk by 33.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.