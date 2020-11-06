Standpoint Research Trims HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO) Target Price to C$0.60

HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO) had its target price decreased by Standpoint Research from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Shares of HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) stock opened at C$0.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. HEXO Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.93.

Get HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) alerts:

About HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.