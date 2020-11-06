Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBLK. DNB Markets upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.65.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.08 million, a PE ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $146.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $114,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

