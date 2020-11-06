Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra raised Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.20.

STLD opened at $32.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $103,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

