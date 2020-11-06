Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research cut Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $75.77.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter worth $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 73.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.