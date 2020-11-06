Stifel Nicolaus Raises Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $52.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.58.

NYSE MMP opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 522,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 112,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

