Stifel Nicolaus Raises O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Price Target to $8.00

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $7.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $191.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that O2Micro International will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 210,718 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 10.99% of O2Micro International worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 37.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.