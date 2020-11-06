Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Upwork Put Options (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 8,035 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,874% compared to the typical daily volume of 407 put options.

In related news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch purchased 221,900 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,317,405.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 2,981 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $44,804.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,395.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,607 shares of company stock worth $591,851. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth about $17,732,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Upwork by 177.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,478,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 945,735 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the second quarter worth $11,500,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Upwork by 182.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 680,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth $8,493,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -111.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. Upwork has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

