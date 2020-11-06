Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,005 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 167 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBP. ValuEngine cut First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $7.10 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

