Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.413 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend payment by 29.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SLF opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

