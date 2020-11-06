Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $60.72 on Friday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $82.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5,794.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,345,018.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,077,307 shares in the company, valued at $173,190,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,663.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,204,651 shares of company stock valued at $527,738,721. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $64,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

