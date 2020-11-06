Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $28.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $33.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $896.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.00 million. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

