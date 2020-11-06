Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

LON SDRY opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.10) on Monday. Superdry plc has a 12-month low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 529 ($6.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $129.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 524.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 159.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 140.81.

Get Superdry plc (SDRY.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Alastair Miller bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £27,200 ($35,536.97). Also, insider Julian Dunkerton bought 59,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £91,061.74 ($118,972.75). In the last three months, insiders bought 348,531 shares of company stock worth $50,872,869.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry plc (SDRY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry plc (SDRY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.