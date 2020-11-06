Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barrington Research

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) was upgraded by Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $40.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.68 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after acquiring an additional 73,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 50,814 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

