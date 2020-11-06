Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €102.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SY1. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €108.38 ($127.51).

FRA SY1 opened at €110.55 ($130.06) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.71. Symrise AG has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

