T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $144.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TMUS. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Argus raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.96.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS opened at $117.26 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $123.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after buying an additional 21,476,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after buying an additional 14,782,719 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,303,847,000 after buying an additional 781,909 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.