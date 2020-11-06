TD Securities Lowers SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$31.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SNC. Laurentian decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.17.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$19.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.06. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s payout ratio is -2.52%.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) news, Director Zine Edine Smati acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.43 per share, with a total value of C$65,964.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

