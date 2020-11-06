TD Securities Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $660.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $650.00 to $660.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on CHTR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $646.36.
Charter Communications stock opened at $647.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $617.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $663.70.
In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,075 shares of company stock worth $50,305,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
