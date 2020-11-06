TD Securities Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $660.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $650.00 to $660.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CHTR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $646.36.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock opened at $647.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $617.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,075 shares of company stock worth $50,305,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.