Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

TELDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

