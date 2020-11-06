TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) PT Raised to $60.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.15.

Get TFI International alerts:

NASDAQ:TFII opened at $47.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $50.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the period.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.