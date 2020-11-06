The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $31.92 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.61.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

