The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) a €54.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.57 ($51.26).

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) stock opened at €33.88 ($39.86) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.42. BNP Paribas SA has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

