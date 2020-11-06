The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) a €27.60 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.67 ($30.20).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €21.74 ($25.58) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries AG has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.10.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

