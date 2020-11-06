The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$19.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.24.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

TSE:IMO opened at C$18.61 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$10.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is -147.16%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.