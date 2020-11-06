The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.37) and the highest is ($1.06). The Marcus posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 469.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($3.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

Get The Marcus alerts:

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 4.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCS. Barrington Research lowered The Marcus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered The Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded The Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 316.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Marcus during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Marcus during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 46.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 21.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCS opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. The Marcus has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.52.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.